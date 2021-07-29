Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Buy

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.