Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) to Buy

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,584. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Addex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

