Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) to “Buy”

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CGEM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

CGEM opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -4.66. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.