Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Buy

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $153.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EA’s digital and live services revenues are expected to gain from portfolio strength on the back of franchises including Apex Legends, FIFA, Madden NFL and Star Wars. EA SPORTS titles and Battlefield are some of its biggest franchises driving active player base. Moreover, EA has a strong slate of game releases for the rest of fiscal 2021 that are likely to boost its top-line growth. The availability of Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 on Xbox and PS 5 worldwide is a key catalyst. EA continues to benefit from spike in demand for video games due to coronavirus-induced social distancing norms. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, intensifying competition from Activision and Take-Two Interactive is a significant headwind.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

EA opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.78. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,442 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,157 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 48.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 956,876 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $137,627,000 after acquiring an additional 314,279 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

