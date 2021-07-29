Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to “Strong-Buy”

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marsh & McLennan’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company is well-poised to grow on significant investments and acquisitions made within its operating units, launch of new products, digital capabilities and branching out into new businesses. Its revenues have been increasing driven by a wide geographic presence and strong client retention. The Risk and Insurance Services segment has been contributing to the company's solid top-line growth. A strong balance sheet bodes well. Disciplined capital management has led the company to undertake shareholder-friendly moves. However, the company's escalating operating expenses remain a concern. Its weak solvency position is an added woe. The company's second-quarter earnings beat estimates on the back of its Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting segments.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.48. 5,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

