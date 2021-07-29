Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to “Hold”

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get Safran alerts:

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

SAFRY opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.50.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safran (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.