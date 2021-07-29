Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Buy

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,420,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $12,041,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.