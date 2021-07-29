Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Buy

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,420,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $12,041,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

