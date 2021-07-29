Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €98.74 ($116.16) and last traded at €97.90 ($115.18). Approximately 466,314 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €97.58 ($114.80).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion and a PE ratio of 74.00.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.