Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Update

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the June 30th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ZLDAF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Zelira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.

Get Zelira Therapeutics alerts:

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and licenses in Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.