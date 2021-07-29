Zen Protocol Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $798,475.49 and approximately $19,476.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

