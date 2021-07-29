Zogenix (ZGNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Zogenix to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zogenix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.60. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $933.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGNX. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

