Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $959,773.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total transaction of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total transaction of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total transaction of $946,704.30.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92.

On Monday, May 17th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19.

On Monday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total transaction of $818,843.47.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $369.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 127.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.44.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,956,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.