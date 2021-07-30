$0.01 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,339. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $369.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

