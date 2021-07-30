$0.05 EPS Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Adient posted earnings per share of ($2.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Adient stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,402. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.28.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 75,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 72.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

