-$0.06 EPS Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Evolent Health reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,914. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

