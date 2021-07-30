-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

ENTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the first quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

