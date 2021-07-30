-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Select Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.00 million.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Hillman Co. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,055. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $608.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.83.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

