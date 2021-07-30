$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $313,000.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

