$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Driven Brands.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09.
NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $313,000.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
