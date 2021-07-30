$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Open Lending reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 7,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,756. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Open Lending by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

