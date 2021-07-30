$0.45 EPS Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after acquiring an additional 236,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 139,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after buying an additional 96,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,911. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

