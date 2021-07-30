-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $1.15. Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,194,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,978,858. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

