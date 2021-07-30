$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $118.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,396,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after buying an additional 100,710 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 554.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,749 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

