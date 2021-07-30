1,003 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,313. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

