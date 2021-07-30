1,135 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $261.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.70. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.57 and a 12 month high of $263.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.