$116.51 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post $116.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.01 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $76.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $472.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $476.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $559.52 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,197. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 in the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 377.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.