12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,006,304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of 12 ReTech stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 232,067,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,585,781. 12 ReTech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
12 ReTech Company Profile
