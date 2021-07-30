12,177 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $24.63 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

