125,016 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $50,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BE stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

