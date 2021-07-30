125,900 Shares in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 125,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of LEGN opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.72. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

