1,315 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Bought by Savior LLC

Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

EWT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. 295,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,156. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

