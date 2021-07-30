1,454 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 21,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,615 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.