$15.21 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report $15.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.03 million and the highest is $15.39 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $61.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 million to $62.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.23 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $257.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

