17,172 Shares in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ESTE stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.93. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

