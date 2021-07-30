180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 903 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $119,884,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $88,664,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,109,000 after buying an additional 232,328 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $281.79 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $200.95 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

