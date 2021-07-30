180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.88.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $319.43 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

