180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $194.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,029.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

