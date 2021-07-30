180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $235.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.33 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

