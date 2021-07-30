$192.27 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce sales of $192.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $184.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $825.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $856.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.16.

TLRY stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. 22,032,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,990,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980 over the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

