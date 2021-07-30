20 20 Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $246.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,353.89. 406,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,457.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,115.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

