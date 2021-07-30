20 20 Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $261.84. 234,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.70. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.57 and a 12 month high of $263.86.

