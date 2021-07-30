20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 87,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. 212,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.