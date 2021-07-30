20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys 676 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA IHF traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $269.33. 62 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,840. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $188.81 and a one year high of $275.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.77.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.