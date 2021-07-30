20 20 Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.4% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,268,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,365. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.