20 20 Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.28. 298,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,239,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

