21,139 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

CFIVU opened at $10.06 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

