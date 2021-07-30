$24.14 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce sales of $24.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $13.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $96.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.44 million to $96.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $116.62 million, with estimates ranging from $112.09 million to $122.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.