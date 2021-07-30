243 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.26. 19,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.93 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

