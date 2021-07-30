26,643 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,897,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.99. 4,369,373 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82.

