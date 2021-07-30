28,732 Shares in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 402,006 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. Research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONCT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

