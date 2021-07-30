$313.39 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post sales of $313.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.67 million and the lowest is $293.10 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

